Karen Sue Tidwell, 59, died Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was employed at Ameriqual Foods and was baptized at Eastview Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, Krista Tidwell and Sean Tidwell; sisters, Tonya Tidwell, Sharon Gant, and Rhonda Tidwell.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Mason and Sons Funeral Home. Burial: Oakwood. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
