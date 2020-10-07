Christopher “Shawn” Davis, 45, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. He was born on Sept. 27, 1975, to the late Gary Davis and Cheryl Shanks.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Davis; and sister Tessa Simmons.
He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Shanks, residing in Miromar Lakes, Florida; and two sisters, Ashley Brooke Long and Fallon Desiree’ Christian, both residing in West Virginia with their families.
Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, West Virginia.
