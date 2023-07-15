NORTONVILLE — Susan Lorraine Murray, 80, of Nortonville, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.
Survivors: children, Tony Galvin, Jan Bane, Joe Galvin, and Steve Galvin; companion, Myles Montgomery; and siblings, Ralph Banks, Gayle Overby, Clara Rickard, Patty Holaday, and Betty Majors.
Service: Noon Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
