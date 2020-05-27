Retha Merline Fulkerson,78, of Nebo, KY passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence.
She was born September 14, 1941 in Central City, KY to the late Marvin Kennedy and Charlotte Decke Kennedy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Norman Fulkerson, Sr. and one daughter, Tonya Fulkerson.
Retha worked as a factory worker, enjoyed crocheting, and loved spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by one daughter, Marvetta Marks of Manitou; one son, Norman (Mary) Fulkerson, Jr. of Evansville, IN; five grandchildren, Tonya Fulkerson, Dennis Marks, Jamie Fulkerson, Sasha Patel, and Norman “Trey” Fulkerson III; and seven great grandchildren, Zackery Cline, Gabby Sambecti, Jackson Patel, Zendaya Lewis, Bryant Lewis Jr., Karter Gibson, and Rudy Marks..
Funeral services will be held privately at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Allen and Pastor Trey Fulkerson officiating. Burial will follow at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery in Providence, KY.
Pallbearers will be Norman Fulkerson, Jr., Dennis Marks, Trey Fulkerson, Bryant Lewis, Matt Madden, and Anthony Evrard.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
