HOPKINSVILLE — William “Bill” Hunt Corbin Sr., 78, of Hopkinsville, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on March 16, 2022, after a nine-month battle with Alzheimer’s.
Bill was born on February 15, 1944, to William Herman and Ruby Chester Corbin. His father, an infantryman, was killed during World War II and never had a chance to meet his son. All his letters to Ruby during the war were signed “Hugs and Kisses to you and the boy — Millions of them!” RIP PFC Corbin — you finally get to meet your son!
Bill played baseball and football at Hopkinsville High School and graduated in 1963. He loved keeping in touch with his classmates and looked forward to dancing and laughing with his friends at each class reunion.
Bill met his wife, Barbara Ann Jameson, in 1969. Knowing a good thing when he had it, Bill quickly proposed and they married just three months later. They welcomed their daughter Tammie in 1971 and their son Bill Jr. in 1973. Barbara was the love of his life and he loved her with all his heart. Together, they built a life focused on their Lord and Savior, each other, and raising their children. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned.
He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. Bill loved to brag about Bill Jr.’s business, Corbin’s Lawn and Landscaping, that Bill Jr. built with Amy Corbin (formerly Fishman), his wife of 29 years. Amy loved “Big Bill” and was like a daughter to him. Bill Jr. and Amy have two wonderful boys, William and Taylor, that were loved beyond measure by their grandfather. They brought him so much joy as he watched them grow up and become kind, successful, and independent young men. Bill was also proud of his baby girl, Tammie, an Army veteran like her grandfather, and her husband Matt, an active-duty helicopter pilot. Anyone who knew Bill knew that he was the most loving and fun-loving husband, father, and grandfather a family could hope for.
Bill Sr. was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. He was a car salesman for most of his life and owned Corbin Automotive Group for nearly a decade.
Bill loved people and never met a stranger. He was a storyteller. He enjoyed entertaining people and making them laugh. He liked to say “A good story doesn’t have to be true, but it should always be funny.” He was an avid golfer and his version of the game included multiple mulligans per hole. If Bill wasn’t working, you could probably find him on the golf course.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the coming months and requests that cards are sent to 2950 Princeton Rd, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.