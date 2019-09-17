Sue Loney Miller, 72, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1947, in Earlington. She was the daughter of the late Ollie and Winfred Tucker. Sue was employed with Country Cupboard and Alford's Drive Inn. She enjoyed reading, cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Loney.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Glen Miller; stepdaughter Kristal (Chris) Dexter of Madisonville; stepson Chris (Toni) Miller, of La Plata, Maryland; sisters Phyllis (Wayne) Browning, Carmen (Carl) Barnett, both of Madisonville, and Betty Loney, of Powderly; brothers Allen (Charlene) Tucker and Bobby (Debbie) Loney, both of Madisonville and Herman Loney, of Central City; five stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and childhood friend of 60 years, Brenda Lynn Back.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Brad Tucker and Bro. Matt Browning officiating. Burial to follow at Vernal Grove Cemetery in Greenville. The visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are John Rhew, Sean Rhew, Chris Dexter, Chris Miller, Ethan Browning, Chad Tucker and Conner Tucker.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
