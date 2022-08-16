Johnny Carroll Osborn, 65, of Madisonville, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:28 p.m. at his home.
Mr. Osborn was born January 14, 1957, in Hopkins County. He was a retired parts manager for Pogue Chevrolet and a member of Hazel Creek Baptist Church.
Mr. Osborn enjoyed drag racing and camping.
He especially loved Beech Bend drag racing and working on cars.
He also enjoyed watching TV and spending time with his family and pets.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mary Osborn.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Miller Osborn; son, Josh Osborn; sister, Brenda Back; and brother, Eddie (Pettie) Neal.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Hazel Creek Baptist Church, with Bro. Barry Davis officiating.
Burial will be in Hazel Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.