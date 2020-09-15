Corde Arnel Trotter II, 48, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Friday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Baptist Health. He worked for many years as a tree trimmer and was a member of Bethel Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors include: his mother and stepfather, Sondra and Johnny Stokes; four daughters, Maxine Bolton, Carrie Trotter, Jo Linda Teague, and Tia Kirby; two sisters, Carol Nichols and Sha Satterfield; and a brother, Chris Grant.
Graveside services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Macedonia Cemetery in Christian County.
