Patricia “Pat” Finnie Vaughn, 77, of Madisonville, formerly of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her home.
She was born December 9, 1944, in Gallipolis, Ohio to the late Madolyn “Madge” Johnson Finnie and Gordon Finnie. She retired after 20 years as a special education teacher with the Hopkins County School System. Pat was a graduate of Brescia College. She loved history, traveling, walking, and yard sales. She volunteered with the Door of Hope. Pat was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church for 52 years where she was a Sunday school teacher. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Beal.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Lyndle Vaughn; daughters, Melanie (Kevin) McGlothlin of Madisonville and Emmie (Jeremy) Carroll of Nebo; brother, Michael (Mandy) Finnie; sister, Ginny Lou (Kris) Stegelman; grandchildren, Blake McGlothlin, Colby McGlothlin, Ryder Carroll, and Riley Carroll; great-grandchild, Rhett Carroll; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, with Pastor Len Young officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday in the chapel at Harris Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Blake McGlothlin, Colby McGlothlin, Ryder Carroll, Kevin McGlothlin, and Jeremy Carroll.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to Door of Hope, 1805 S. Main St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
