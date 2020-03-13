Mary Curtis Osburn, 82 of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Jennie Stuart hospital in Hopkinsville, KY
She was born March 12, 1937 in Slaughters, KY, to the late Curtis Alvin Zachary and Mary Agnes Wright Zachary. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Faye Zachary, Martha Sue Clayton and an infant sister; two brothers, Jimmy Zachary and Earl Ray Zachary.
Mary loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter and great grandchildren, traveling, her cats, Princess Scarlett and Prince Albert she also enjoyed teaching and her students from Anton and Hanson Elementary Schools.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bob Osburn; one daughter, Phyllis (Bruce) Nelson of Hanson, KY; one sister, Elaine (Roger) Skimehorn of Madisonville; her granddaughter, Kara (Derrick) Willis of Madisonville; two great grandchildren, Kalie and Erick Willis.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Old Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Mortons Gap, KY with Bro. Jerry Brewer officiating. Burial will follow in Onton Cemetery in Onton, KY.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service time at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
