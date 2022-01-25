Dorothy ‘Mamaw’ Shoulders, 92, of Providence, KY, formerly of Nebo, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at her residence in Providence.
She was born February 26, 1929 in Nebo to the late Arthur Miller and Annie Lou Polley Miller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James O. Shoulders; daughter, Kimberly Cunningham; sister, Wanda Jennings; and grandson, David Mitchell.
Dorothy was a member of Concord General Baptist Church and was a music teacher. She sang in the choir at church and taught piano lessons. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society. She enjoyed volunteering at the food bank and loved photography and pictures.
She is survived by two daughters, Lola (Wayne) Kautzman of Providence, and Karen Lindsey of Broken Arrow, OK; brother, Arthur Miller of Nebo, KY; seventeen grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Concord General Baptist Church with Bro. Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the church Pallbearers will be Andrew Mitchell, Cody Mitchell, Nick Oakley, Carlton Clark, Wayne Kautzman, and Cameron Cassidy. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Larkins and Junior Mitchell.
Online condolences and more can be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
