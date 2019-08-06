Ruth E. Parker Ashby, 97, of Hanson passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
She was born on July 14, 1922, in Hanson to the late Ben H. and Connie Callas Parker. She was a homemaker and was a member of Providence Rural United Methodist Church in Hanson. Ruth enjoyed quilting, working crossword puzzles and loved being with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Nokomis Ashby; her son, James Donald Ashby; four brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include her sons, Darcy Ashby of O'Fallon, Missouri, David (Connie) Ashby of Madisonville, Dralon (Peggy Sue) Ashby of Madisonville; daughter-in-law Peggy Hood Ashby of Madisonville; grandchildren Tim (Margo) Ashby, Lisa (Dan) Stoltz, Dustin (Mary) Ashby, Troy (Beth) Ashby, Chad (Megan) Ashby and Heather (David) Marr; 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. W. Glenn Sowards and Bro. D. Brent Waltrip officiating. Burial to follow at East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. The visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Tim Ashby, Dan Stoltz, Dustin Ashby, Troy Ashby, Chad Ashby and David Marr.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County or to the East Lawn Cemetery Mowing Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
