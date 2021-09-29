Eva Mae Lambert Tweddell, age 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 20, 2021 at her home in Madisonville, KY.
She was born May 21, 1931 to the late W. E. “Bill” Lambert and Alma Lambert of Clay, KY. She was married to the love of her life, Bill Tweddell, on December 8, 1951. They made their home in Evansville, IN for several years. They were parents of one son, William Russell Tweddell.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 2011; her son, Russ, in 2014; and her sister, Frances Lambert Parrish, in 2012.
She is survived by one sister, Marie Lambert Vaughn of Clay; nieces, Venita Parrish Curry of Manitou, KY and Debbie Vaughn of Clay; nephew, Dennis Parrish of Dixon; great nieces, Stacey Parrish, Stephanie Parrish, Adi Rico-Parrish, and Whitney Parrish Shemwell; great-great nephew and niece, Landon and Peyton Shemwell; and daughter-in-law, Pam Tweddell.
Mrs. Tweddell graduated from Wheatcroft High School in 1949 as Salutatorian of her class. She attended Oakland City University until her husband, Bill, returned from the military. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for several different companies in Evansville and Madisonville. She was a member of the First Christian Church and was a member of several organizations, including the Peacemakers Quilt Club, Elks, and Women’s PEO Club. Her favorite hobbies were making quilts and playing cards. She was blessed with three wonderful caregivers, Rhonda Vaught, Wanda King, and Shelia Lloyd.
Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday October 2, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Kara Foster officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church at 1030 College Drive, Madisonville KY 42431. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
