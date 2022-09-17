Bonnie Vera Prow was born to the late Hallie Ella Davis and Virgil Johnson Witherspoon in Hopkins County, Kentucky, on December 4, 1935.
She married Harold Lawrence Prow on September 22, 1951. They had five children: Michael, Paul (deceased), Tony, Tina, and Patricia. Over the years, they welcomed 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren to their family. She was preceded in death by her husband as well as her siblings, Martha, Hazel, Ray, Billy and Robert.
Bonnie began her marriage as a Navy wife and moved over the years as her husband’s career changed, making homes for her family in California, Arizona, South America, Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, and Kentucky. An avid reader, she enjoyed novels as well as books that helped her develop creative hobbies ranging from baking to needlework. She was loved and will be missed.
A graveside service to celebrate Bonnie’s life will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Grapevine Cemetery, 2599 State Hwy 336, Madisonville, Kentucky.
