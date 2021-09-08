Rayma Ann Sisk Huffman, 74, of Evansville, IN passed away September 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
She was born January 10, 1947, in Madisonville, KY to the late Raymond Lewis Sisk and Ruth Bandy Fredrick. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Melvin Frederick.
Rayma enjoyed going to the lake, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She loved shopping and was a great cook.
She is survived by her partner Daron Pullam of 14 years where they enjoyed life together of love and laughter, he was by her side day and night through her battle with cancer; one daughter, Sherri Ann (Mike) Spruill of Heath, TX; one son, Shane Dion Boldin, of Irving, TX; one brother, Tommy Sisk of Madisonville, four grandchildren, Brandon Spruill, Shelbi Spriull, Grant Spriull, and Giavanna Boldin; and two great-grandchildren, Blayke Spruill and Hade Spruill.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Sammy Winstead, Tommy Sisk, Daron Pullam, Shane Boldin, and Grant Spruill. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
