Doug Bryant, 73, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.

Survivors: wife, Mary Bryant; daughters, Diane Dueck and Amy (Mike) Irwin; sons, Tim (Rose) Bryant and Phillip (Crystal) Bryant; brothers, Nate (Gayle) Bryant and Ronnie Bryant; and sisters, Vickie (Buddy) Givens and Frieda (R.V.) Mitchell.

Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Browder Cemetery, Anton. Visitation: Noon until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.