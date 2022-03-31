EDDYVILLE — Melissa Renee Drish-Young, 36, of Eddyville, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home. She was a registered nurse and loved softball and spending time with kids.
She was preceded in death by grandmother, Nora Jewell and one angel baby.
Survivors include her husband, Costantino Joseph Drish-Young, Eddyville; her mother, Margaret Conners Beitler, Eddyville; her father, Mark Beitler, Sr., Manitou; three daughters, Maurica Drish-Young, Cayce Drish-Young, and Lakyn Drish-Young, all of Eddyville; two sons, Costantino (Delores) Drish-Young, II, Kuttawa, and Hunter Drish-Young, Eddyville; one brother, Mark Beitler, Jr., Dawson Springs; one granddaughter, Katherine Drish-Young; one grandfather, Lucian Jewell, Eddyville; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Lakeland Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Argo officiating. Burial followed in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Eddyville. Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, and from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Relay for Life, c/o Linda Green-Williams, P.O. Box 744, Eddyville, KY 42038.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com<http://www.lakelandchapel.com>.
