James Ray Barnett, 75, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Baptist Health.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a photographer for Lifetouch.
Survivors include his daughter, Charmayne Phillip; sons, Troy Ray Barnett, Kevin Barnett, Jefferey Barnett, James Ray Barnett Jr. and Jeremy Charles Barnett; sisters Joyce Franklin, Yvonne Bourland and Elaine Perry; and brother James Earl Kiscaden.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Barnett Strother Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
