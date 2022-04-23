Melissa Dawn Thorne, 55, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, IN.
She was born in Madison, TN, to Robert Allan Browning and the late Janice Carter Browning.
Melissa worked as a medical tech at Baptist Health. She enjoyed crocheting and making flower arrangements. She also loved cooking and cross stitching.
She is survived by husband, Steven Thorne; her son, Matthew (Chastity) Blackwell of Madisonville; her daughter, Miranda (Derrick) Cook of Madisonville; her
father, Robert Browning; her sister, Sherry (Tony) Simms of Madisonville; her brother, David (Jenni) Browning of Madisonville; step son, James Thorne of Decatur, IL; stepdaughters, Lisabeth Thorne of Ottawa, IL and Meredith Kinney of Sturtevant, WI;
two grandchildren, Ezekiel and Samuel Blackwell; and five
stepgrandchildren, Zachary, Damien, Makayla, Zoe, and Liana.
Funeral services
will be held at 2 p.m.
on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be
from 11 a.m. until
the service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Matt Blackwell, Tony Simms, Tyler Simms, Derrick Cook and James Thorne.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.