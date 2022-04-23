MURRAY — Bess Thurman Kerlick, 100, of Murray, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. She was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Pottertown, to the late Agnes Folwell Thurman and Galen Miller Thurman Sr. She married the late Louis Christopher Kerlick Jr. on Oct. 9, 1943.
Bess was a graduate and the valedictorian of her class at Murray Training School. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree, Master of Arts Degree, and Rank 1 Degree from Murray State University. Bess taught high school Home Economics, and the majority of her career was spent teaching for the Calloway County
School System. During her long, full, and vibrant life, she was an active member of First Baptist Church in Murray, Murray Women’s Club, Alpha Delta Kappa, Kentucky Retired Teachers, Calloway County
Retired Teachers, and her beloved Water Lillies.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bess was preceded
in death by brothers, Joe (Nancy) Thurman, Billy Thurman, and Galen Thurman Jr.; her sister, Mary Florence (Joe) Fridy; and her daughter-in-law, Janie Kerlick.
She is survived by her sons, Jim Kerlick of Madisonville and Chris Kerlick of Murray; her granddaughter, Katie Kerlick of Madisonville; her sister-in-law, Lanette Thurman; her nieces, Elizabeth Thurman, Jane Fridy, and Dianne (Ronnie) Bridges; her nephews, Joe Bill (Beverly) Fridy, Mark Thurman, Scott Thurman, Tom (Denise) Thurman, Bob (Theresa) Thurman, Claude (Lynn) Gothhardt Jr., and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Murray, with burial to follow in the Murray City Cemetery. John Dale and the Rev. Boyd Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service time on Sunday.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Fridy, Grant Fridy, Joe Bill Fridy, Phil Gray, Tom Thurman, and Bob Thurman. Honorary Pallbearers will be Elizabeth Thurman, Jane Fridy, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Gibbs, Mark Thurman, Scott Thurman, Mrs. Debbie (John) Settle, Mrs. Debbie (Bill) Settle, Mrs. Opal Giltner, Mrs. Brenda Newberry, Joe Evans, and Doug Berry.
Memorial contributions can
be made to the First Baptist Church of Murray International Student Ministry, 203 S. 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
