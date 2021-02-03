Raymond Allen Lynn, 76, of Dawson Springs, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mr. Lynn was born Oct. 18, 1944, in Providence to the late Orville Lynn and Lillian Morse Lynn. He was a graduate of West Hopkins High School, a member of Dunn Baptist Church and worked for many years as a coal miner with Webster County Coal Co. Dotiki Mine. Mr. Lynn also served his county in the U.S. Air Force with the Strategic Air Command and was stationed in Puerto Rico and subsequently served with the Air Force Reserve.
Mr. Lynn is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Shirley Lynn Bruce and Joyce Lynn Walker.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sonja Higgins Lynn of Dawson Springs; a daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Andrew Spelering of Evansville, Indiana; a son and daughter-in-law, Charles “Chuck” and Dusty Lynn of Nashville, Tennessee; a sister, Sylvia Lynn Thomas of Murray; a granddaughter, Sharayah Lynn; and two great-grandchildren, Daniel Ray Keown and Heidi Lynn Keown.
Visitation for Raymond Allen Lynn will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral hour Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408 with the Rev. Wayne Lamb and the Rev. Ben Prevette officiating. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Active pallbearers include Jon Wells, Marty Walker, Justin Cullen, Chris Higgins, Jeff Cunningham and Chuck Lynn. Clint Cunningham was named an honorary pallbearer.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
