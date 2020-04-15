Mark C. Boaz, 52, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born April 18, 1967, in Warren, Michigan, to NaDean Boaz and the late John Boaz. Mark was the Area 2 Coordinator of the State and Fire Rescue Commission. He was formerly an engineer at the City of Madisonville Fire Department, an arson investigator for the Kentucky State Police Department and a regional manager, fire investigation at Donan Engineering. Mark was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandsons.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Cindy Boaz; his mother, NaDean Boaz of Madisonville; sons Michael (Holly) Shoulders, Chris (Stephanie) Boaz and Brandon Hall, all of Madisonville; daughter Cassandra Oliver of Madisonville; daughter-in-law Aiken Hall of Madisonville; brother Craig (Stephanie) Boaz of Columbus, Georgia; grandsons who lovingly called him Yaya, Carson, James, Cole, Isaiah, Colin, Lucas, Gavin, Godric and Joseph; and his nephew, John Boaz.
A private family funeral service will be held in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Leading the procession will be the City of Madisonville Fire Department.
Plans for a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
