COLUMBUS, GEORGIA — SFC Leroy Johnson Jr. (ret.), 83, of Columbus, Georgia passed peacefully at his home Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Leroy was born in Whitmore, Arkansas, the son of the late Leroy Johnson, Sr., and Corene Porter Johnson. He was a member of Fourth Street Baptist Church where he was active with the Trustees Ministry, Laymen’s Ministry, Golden Age Ministry, PICCUM, and Christian Education. He retired from the military after serving in the U.S. Marines and U.S. Army. He had also been employed with the U.S. Postal Service and was head of Security for Houston Power. He worked for FMWR Ft. Benning Lodging for many years. He was also a loyal employee of Sconiers Funeral Home for over 25 years. Mr. J., as he was affectionately referred to by co-workers, had a heart of gold. He had a rare personality which was simply a kind and gentle spirit. His radiant smile will certainly be missed by many.
He was married to the late Christine Johnson. When you saw one, you saw the other, as they were inseparable until death.
His survivors include two sons, Keith Johnson and Larry McCoy; two sisters, Vera Johnson and Patricia Darlene (Nate) Jones; one brother, Lewis (Cleola) Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Annie L. Dillard and Dollie Lauderdale; four grandchildren, Kalvonte Harris, Latavius McCoy, Siretha McCoy, and Keon Freeman; five great-grandchildren; very special friends, Renee Robbins and Tammy Feagins; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, and friends.
Services were held Friday, July 29, 2022, at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, Alabama.
