On October 11, 2022, at Madisonville Health and Rehab, Renie Hale, 95, of Nortonville, finished her Earthly journey and went to her Heavenly home. She was born October 10, 1927, to the late Jim and Mary Ola Sissom of Tennessee. Renie was a loving mother, an amazing Mammaw, an extraordinary Maw, a devoted worker, and a loyal friend. God and family were her focus and what brought her the greatest joy.
Renie was loved by many and was a servant to all. She served her customers well at Dixie Pan Restaurant for over 30 years, plus she made the best milkshakes ever. She also served many years as custodian of Nortonville Bank and Nortonville Baptist Church, where she also was a member. She left her family a lifetime of lessons along her journey. Renie loved big and her smile was contagious. Her legacy will continue through the lives she touched, and we have the assurance that one day we will see her again.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Davis and Jean Satterfield, and a brother, Leonard Sissom.
Renie is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Woodrow) Haile of Nortonville; three granddaughters, Kristal Rodgers of Panama City Beach, Florida and Nortonville, Teriany (Chris) Manning of Nortonville, and Sandi (Casey) Walker of White Plains; and five great-grandchildren, McKenzie Rodgers, Moriah and Isaac Manning, and Josie and Maddox Walker.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, with Bro. Chris Manning officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
