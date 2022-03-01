Mark Burklow 58, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He worked for Schwan’s Frozen Foods for 38 years. Mark enjoyed traveling, hosting hunters for deer season at Crab Orchard Creek Xtreme Hunt Club, spending time maintaining the family farm, and decorating his home with flowers and decorations to celebrate the many different holidays, and he was a member of the N.R.A..
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Gwendolyn Burklow, and sister, Tracey Townsend.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years Debra of Madisonville; one son, Damien (Tiffany) Burklow of Madisonville; one sister, Beverly Jones of Vansant, Virginia; one half-sister Debra Mae Hornback of Princeton, Indiana; one sister-in-law, Angela Marie Smith (Greg Yaden) of Richmond; one brother-in-law, Christopher Michael Smith of Richmond; mother-in-law, Heide Smith of Dixon; two grandchildren, Abigail (Matthew) Montgomery and Maxwell Burklow; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
