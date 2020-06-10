Onnie J. Cooper, 81, of Madisonville, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Shemwell Healthcare in Providence.
She was born in Hanson on April 28, 1939 to the late Frank and Cora Lee Jones.
Mrs. Cooper was of the Baptist faith. She had worked as a School Crossing Guard for the Madisonville Police Department and had also worked at Brooks Fashions in the Madisonville Mall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her five brothers and two sisters.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by her husband, James Cooper of Madisonville; one daughter, Stacy Leigh Mitchell and her husband, Robert, of Lexington; one son, Jeffery D. Cooper of Louisville; three grandchildren: Jessica Mitchell of Lexington, Hannah Mitchell of Lexington, and Taylor E. Cooper of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospitals
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
