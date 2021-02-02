Kenneth Mallory, 65, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 16, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Eugene Mallory and Dorris Camfield Mallory. He was also preceded in death by his uncles.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his corvette, and being outdoors.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristen Latham, of Madisonville; one son, Brandon (Michelle) Mallory, of Madisonville; three sisters, Judy Shemwell, of Madisonville, Wilma Pollard, of Newburgh, Indiana, and Laura (Russell) Brister, of Henderson; one brother, Tad (Maureen) Mallory, of South Carolina; and six grandchildren, Madison Anderson, Shelby Anderson, Mallory Latham, Preston Latham, Allison Ribay, and Abigail Ribay.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
