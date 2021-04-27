Crystal Hope Stillwell, 50, of St. Charles, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Survivors: husband, Jerald Stillwell; son, William Stillwell; daughter, Heather Stillwell; brothers, Anthony and Lamond Fuller; and sisters, Ann Willis, Paulette Herndon, Sharon Franklin, Cynthia Dame and Sandra Reynolds.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Burial: Fuller Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
