HANSON — Zachary Turner Higgins, 30, of Hanson, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Hanson. He was a member of Hanson United Methodist Church and was employed with Carhartt.
Survivors: parents, Doug and Sherry Bennett Higgins; sister, Abigail Bennett Higgins; and grandparents, Rex and Maxine Bennett.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Hanson Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
