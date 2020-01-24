Arthur “Art” Maurice Yarbrough, 98, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at home. He was born Feb. 16, 1921, on a small farm outside Earlington, to Clarence and Maxie (Rayburn) Yarbrough. In World War II, he was a flight engineer on a B-24 Bomber, which crashed in Italy. He was badly burned and spent three months in the hospital in Bari, Italy. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He caught a ride home in a B-17, commandeered without permission, by a sergeant. The crew spent two weeks in the Azores making excuses to keep staying another day.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Eilene Knox, and they moved to Lexington, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree at UK on the G.I. Bill. After working at the aircraft factory in Evansville, they moved to Madisonville and opened The Lawn & Garden Center in Madisonville in 1956 and ran it until 2013 when Eilene passed and it was turned over to his sons, John and Mark. He was a member of United Methodist Church. Mr. Yarbrough was predeceased by a sister, Georgia Hunt of Louisville.
He is survived by sons, John Yarbrough of Earlington and Mark Yarbrough of Madisonville; a sister, Bonnie Roberson; and a sister-in-law, Helen Knox; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral for Arthur M. Yarbrough was conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Reid Walter Funeral Home in Earlington. The Rev. John Kalz officiated. Additional speakers were Mr. Richard Frymire and Mr. Timothy Teague, a nephew. Interment with military honor was at Odd Fellow Cemetery.
