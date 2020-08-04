William “Billy” Howard Brown, 62, of Madisonville, KY went to be with the lord July 31, 2020 at 3:45 PM at his home.
He was born January 18, 1958 in Kankakee, IL to the late Howard Davis Brown and Dorothy Janet Keen Brown. He was also preceded in death by his step mother, Patricia Ann Brown.
Billy was a member of Green Grove Baptist Church where he was a past deacon, an over the road truck driver for over 22 years. He was a member of Beulah Masonic Lodge #609 and C.S. Hoffman Masonic Lodge #252 of Nebo. He was a member of Christian Motorcycle club, Widows Sons, a Kentucky Colonel and a Noble of the Mystic Shrine.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Anna Joyce Brown; one daughter, Denise (Terry) Eison of Madisonville; one granddaughter, Bailey Eison; two brothers, Scott (Brenda) Brown of Eddyville, KY and Jim (Pam) Kolze of Georgetown, KY; two sisters, Anne (Jamie) Harrell of Madisonville and Sue (Jim) Kennedy of Dawson Springs, KY; an uncle, Donald (Wanda) Brown of Madisonville and several nieces and nephews.
To honor Billy’s wishes there will be no funeral service. The family will do a memorial service at a later date. Barnett-Strother Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Any expressions of sympathy may be made to the Beulah Lodge F&AM #609 c/o Dave Hinton, 230 Shamrock Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431 or C.S. Hoffman #252 c/o Scott Green, 105 Scott McEuen, Earlington, KY 42410
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
