LINEVILLE, Ala. — Bertha Lou Randolph, 76, of Lineville, Alabama, and formerly of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Clay County Hospital in Alabama. Born Oct. 19, 1944, to the late Silas and Pline (Groves) Cobb of White Plains, she attended Oak Hill Holiness Church for many years. She also attended Little Mission in White Plains and Gospel Light Holiness in Nortonville before moving. Bertha was a very good mother and grandmother. Her heart belonged to all of her babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Randolph; grandson Jeffery Randolph; and great-grandchildren Bethany Curnell, ShaKobe Curnell and Haleigh Ashby.
She is survived by her six children, Rebecca Tyler, Sandra Gipson, Amanda Massey, Frances Satterfield, Ray Randolph and Casey Randolph; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and nine siblings, Silas Cobb, Kenneth Cobb, David Cobb, Millie Griffin, Adia Parker, Ruthell Morgan, Carolyn Randolph, Amy Cobb and Mary Katherine Cobb.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home with Bro. Wally Cobb officiating. Burial to follow at Unity Cemetery in Graham. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and after noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Curnell, MacKenzie Williams, Amos Williams and Zyndell Massey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.