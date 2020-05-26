Ruth Annita Atcher Porter of Nebo went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020.
Born in Hardin County, Kentucky, on March 21, 1924, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Henry Porter, her parents and her siblings. She was a civilian worker at Fort Knox during World War II and beyond. Graduating from Western Kentucky College in 1952, she began her teaching career at Rineyville High School in Hardin County, where she taught Home Economics for four years. Following their marriage, John and Ruth lived in Nebo, where she was a substitute teacher at Nebo High School. In 1968, she returned to full-time teaching at Broadway Elementary in Providence, where she remained until her retirement in 1987. She earned a master’s degree at Murray State University in 1975.
Serving alongside John, Ruth was devoted to her family, the Nebo community and neighbors, the church, her many students, and most of all, the Lord. She was an active member of retired teachers’ groups, homemakers and many church-related and civic groups. She enjoyed taking care of her home, her flowers and garden, and being with family and friends. She was a faithful caregiver to John until she was 90.
She is survived by her children, Mary Emma Schooler (Jim) and Brad Porter; her granddaughter, Ana; three nieces; one nephew; and her beloved cat, Miss Kitty.
Ruth lived a long, incredible life and was a blessing to many people. She made friends easily and was loved by many. As we celebrate her Home going, we will forever remember her smile, laughter and loving spirit.
She will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Nebo with a private graveside service. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Kentucky Methodist Children’s Home in Nicholasville, KY or First United Methodist Church, Madisonville, KY, Guatemala Mission Trip Fund.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
