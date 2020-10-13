Eric Wayne Nelson, our loving, one of a kind, godly husband, father, step-father, grandfather, and brother, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born May 18, 1960, in Madisonville to Martha Louise Sisk Nelson and the late Arnold Wayne Nelson. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Arnold and Evelyn Nelson, and Chester and Othela (Pill) Sisk.
Eric was a pastor at Real Life Church but ministered everywhere he went. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing golf, with his sons especially, going to ball games with friends, and loved sports in general. Eric drove a special needs bus for Hopkins County Schools and was Transportation Specialist of the Year. He was a people person who never met a stranger. He always encouraged people to be their best.
He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 22 years, Mary Schreiber Nelson; four sons, Joshua (Kathleen) Nelson, of Madisonville and Caleb (Andrea) Nelson, of Madisonville, Nathan (Lauren) Downs of Louisville, and Aaron Downs, of Madisonville; two daughters, Erica (Noah) Strader of Nashville, Tennessee and Bethany (Brandon) Ferrantino, of Madisonville; mother and second father, Martha and Terry Nelson, of Rabbit Ridge; brother, Barry (Debbie) Nelson, of Madisonville; six grandchildren, Taylor Nelson, Brooklyn Nelson, Maddox Downs, CJ Nelson, Emmett Downs, and Ellie Nelson; and nephew, Blake (Brianna) Nelson, of North Carolina.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with a dear friend, the Rev. Marvin Hightower officiating. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 12 p.m. until the service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nick Foster, George Black, Travis Collins, Chris Hill, Tate McGregor, and Troy Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Real Life Church. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.