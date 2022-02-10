The Rev. Rick Hatley, 60, a long-time Kentucky Baptist pastor and denominational worker, died Feb. 1, 2022 at Jennie Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville. Rev. Hatley was born on May 4, 1961 in Madisonville to Richard and Ruby Hatley.
“Rick Hatley was a friend and a great Kentucky Baptist pastor,” said Todd Gray, Kentucky Baptist Convention executive director-treasurer. “In my time with the Kentucky Baptist Convention, I was able to get to know him, preach in two of the churches he served and work with him in other capacities. Kentucky Baptists will miss him, and I will personally miss him. My family and I continue to pray for Carol and their family.”
Hatley pastored Crofton Baptist Church for the past six years. Previous to that role, he was pastor of High Point Baptist Church in Mayfield and First Baptist in Pinckneyville, Illinois; director of missions for the Pulaski Baptist Association, Somerset; and associate pastor/minister of education of both Central Baptist churches in Winchester and Corbin. He also was associate pastor of First Baptist Church, Marion, Illinois. Additionally, he was associate executive director of the West Virginia Convention of Southern Baptists. He was saved and baptized at age ten at First Baptist Dawson Springs, and he served in many capacities of Baptist ministry for 36 years.
Denominationally, he served as vice president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention and was a long-time trustee of Clear Creek Baptist Bible College. He was also trustee of LifeWay Christian Resources (Baptist Sunday School Board) and numerous associations, state conventions, and Southern Baptist positions.
Hatley was a graduate of Dawson Springs High School, where he was senior class president. He earned a bachelor of science degree at Murray State University, where he was president of the BSU for two years. He held both master of arts and master of theology degrees from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville.
Rev. Hatley is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol Sears Hatley; parents, Richard and Ruby Hatley of Dawson Springs; brother, Randy (Kim) Hatley of Franklin, Tennessee; three daughters, Jessica (Jim) Adkins of Murray; Jennifer (Craig) Kemp of Bowling Green, and Emily (Kody) Fox of Henderson; and four granddaughters, Julie Beth Adkins, Joanna Ruth Adkins, Jane Katherine Adkins, and Harper Lynn Kemp.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Crofton Baptist Church with Rev. Don Mathis and Rev. Dennis Wainwright officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation for Rev. Rick Hatley will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Crofton Baptist Church, 155 College Street, Crofton, KY 42217.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19, social distancing is heavily recommended. The family has requested that face masks be worn by everyone attending the visitation and service.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in memory of Rick Hatley and to be designated to church summer camp projects, 300 Clear Creek Rd., Pineville, KY 40977.
Rev. Hatley’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 1 p.m. CST on February 7, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs is in charge of arrangements.
