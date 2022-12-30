PROVIDENCE — Dana Jo Vaughn, 85, of Providence, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mrs. Vaughn was born in Clay Dec. 7, 1937, the daughter of the late Mr. Elzie Jack Brantley and Mrs. Octavia Margarete Crumpton Brantley. She was a member of Diamond Missionary Baptist Church, and she retired from driving a school bus after 33 years. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and she enjoyed working in her yard and garden and planting flowers.
Mrs. Vaughn was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Vaughn, Feb. 15, 1999, and her brother, Winfred “Winky” Brantley.
She is survived by her daughter, Dana L. Vaughn of Providence; her son, Dennis Vaughn of Madisonville; her sisters, Marie Vaughn of Providence and Jackie Henry of St. Claire, Missouri; her brother, Doug Brantley of Clay; grandchildren, Cassandra Vaughn, Keith Wyatt, Zachary D. Stewart, and Joshua Jacob Stewart; and great-grandchildren, Victoria Kayana Vaughn, Brandon Allen McChesney, Daniel Wayne Wyatt, and Karleigh Danielle Wyatt.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Lucille Melton Memorial Chapel at Melton Funeral Home, with Bro. Micah Kelly officiating. The burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the funeral home.
