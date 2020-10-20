Katherine Marie McVay, 80, of Providence, died on Oct. 16, 2020, at Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
Survivors include her sons, Johnny McVay, Jesse McVay, David McVay; daughter. Lillian Marie Martin; brothers, Freddie and Wendell Robinson; and sisters, Joyce Harmon, Barbara Devines, Margaret Harris, Betty Sue Robinson, and Maribelle Robinson.
Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday Oct. 18, 2020, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Service: 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home. Burial: Green Grove Cemetery.
Please practice social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
