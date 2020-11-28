Sherry Gibson Oldham, 61 of Madisonville, KY passed away, Thursday November 26, 2020 at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville.
She was born February 27, 1959 in Hanson, KY to Gladys Masoncup Gibson and the late John William Gibson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Oldham.
Sherry was attending Covenant Community Church and loved the Lord. She loved the Grand Ole Opry, Elvis, rummage sales, flowers and gardening. Most of all, she was a generous person who loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her mother, Gladys Gibson; two daughters, Jessica Oldham of Woodridge, IL and Katie Oldham of Chicago, IL; one sister, Peggy Ferrell of Madisonville; and one brother, John Gibson, Jr. of Clarksville, TN.
A private service will be held Tuesday, December 1st at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Knight officiating. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shane Cartwright, Ben Cartwright, Pat Dockery, Johnny Gibson, Jr., Marty Gibson, and Tim Jensen.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.