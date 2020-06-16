Ruby Lee Johnson White, 82, of Earlington, died June 11, 2020. She was a housewife, and a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Earlington.
She is survived by sons, Dale White, Sr., Carlos White, and Perry White; daughters, Sheryl White, Cassandra White Murphy, and Angela Brown; sisters, Rosie Johnson, and Patricia Jones; brothers, Leroy Johnson,Jr., and Lewis Johnson.
Service: Noon Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Earlington. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.
