PROVIDENCE — Reba Lindsey Stinnett, 82, of Providence, KY passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Shemwell Nursing Home in Providence.
She was born February 29, 1940, in Webster County, KY to the late Charles Grisham Lindsey and Effie Tresa Collins Lindsey. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Vernon Stinnett, Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Keith) Massey of Princeton, KY, and Carla (Greg) Kelley of Madisonville, KY;a sister, Virginia McQuigg of Ft. Mill, SC; a brother, Norris (Doris) Lindsey of Carmi, IL; a grandson, Tyler (Haley) Kelley; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Zander Kelley.
Reba was a homemaker who enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and most of all loved her family.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Providence Chapel with Bro. Tommy Townsend officiating. Burial will follow in White Oak Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
