Virginia Ruth Stearman, 71, of Barnsley, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her home. She was born in Christian County on Jan. 18, 1950, to the late Lacey and Dannie Thomas. Mrs. Stearman attended New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville. She had previously worked as manager of the shoe department at K-Mart and had retired from the insurance department at Baptist Health.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Lee Combs; two brothers, Roy Thomas and Danny Hale Thomas; and one grandson, Evan Combs.
Mrs. Stearman is survived by her husband, Larry Wayne Stearman of Barnsley; four children, Jeff Stearman and his wife, Kim, of Louisville, Kim Atkins of Texas, James Combs and his wife, Starr, of Madisonville and Walter Clinton Combs of White Plains; one brother, Joe Thomas and his wife, Ann, of Chillicothe, Ohio; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville with Bro. Brad Payne officiating. Burial to follow at Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
