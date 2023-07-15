Gracie L. Cox, 89, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Madisonville Health and Rehab in Madisonville. She was born Jan. 30, 1934, in Madisonville to the late Daisy Flora Armour Carter and Joseph Henry Carter. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. Gracie was a charter member of Carter’s Chapel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel F. Cox; daughter, Brenda Diane Cox Smith; sisters, Edna Buchanan and Beatrice Mallory; brothers, Lee H. Carter, Jewell Carter, Raymond Carter, and Junior Carter; twin grandsons, Christopher Pickett and Charles Pickett; and great-granddaughter, Karter Dawnielle Faith Brinkley.
Survivors include her daughters, Tina Crews of Manchester, Tennessee and Kimberley (Chuck) Brinkley-Pickett of Madisonville; son, Daniel Ray (Karen) Cox of Morrison, Colorado; grandsons, Brandon Cox, Jeremiah (Aly) Cox, Michael Smith, and Raymond Smith; granddaughters, Lori (Jeremy) Garner, Cambridge (Brad) Howard, Victoria Crews, Krystal Brinkley, Nichole (Billy) Morgan, and April (Chris) Vaughn; 25 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Bro. Ruby Rickard officiating. Burial to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Brandon Cox, Chris Vaughn, Chuck Pickett, Billy Morgan, and Danny Cox.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
