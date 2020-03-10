Anna Vannoy Conrad, 82 of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sparks Nursing Home in Central City, KY.
She was born August 4, 1937 in Hopkins Co., KY to the late Nannie and Harry Vannoy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Claudie Conrad; two sisters, and one brother.
She was a member of Browder United Methodist Church all her life. She enjoyed crafts, working crossword puzzles, and taking pictures with her tablet.
She is survived by two sons, Mark (Donna) Conrad of Madisonville and Kirk (Freda) Conrad of Madisonville; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services will 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Martinez and Bro. Archie Fugate officiating. Burial will follow in Browder Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Conrad, Phillip Conrad, Chaz Conrad, Caiden Conrad, Chuck French, and James Sparks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Browder Cemetery Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
