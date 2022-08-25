DAWSON SPRINGS — James William Dillingham, 79, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home. Mr. Dillingham was born in Dawson Springs December 12, 1942, to the late William Maurice Dillingham and Inez Alma Parker Dillingham. He retired after working 40 years as a coal miner and enjoyed woodworking projects and working on old cars. Mr. Dillingham was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gerald “Jerry” Morris.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Thelma Suttles Dillingham of Dawson Springs; a daughter, Rita Carol (Greg) Owens of Crofton; a son, Jimmy Dale Wayne Dillingham of Dawson Springs; a sister, Joyce Robinson of Dawson Springs; a brother, Phillip (Krystal) Dillingham of Charleston; four grandchildren, Trysten Dillingham, Josh Chappel, Whitley (Nick) Gogel, and Bridget Owens; and four great-grandchildren, Noah Chappel, Logan Chappel, Sawyer James Dillingham, and Olivia Marie Gogel.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Rev. Raymond Farmer officiating. Burial followed at Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers were Phillip Dillingham, Josh Chappel, Noah Chappel, Jimmy Dale Wayne Dillingham, Greg Owens, Steven Vandiver, and Trysten Dewayne Dillingham.
