James ‘J.D.’ Douglas Hill, 73, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born on September 11, 1948, in Madisonville, to the late Lucille Fowler Hill and Allie Floyd Hill. He enjoyed tennis, golf, fishing, and hunting. J.D. was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-nine years, Jana Cobb Hill of Madisonville; son, James “Ross” (Kylee) Hill of Hanson; step-daughter, Deb (Mark) Drinkwater of Duxburg, Massachusetts; sister, Agnes Parker of Madisonville; six granddaughters; one grandson; and a niece, Faye Parker of Madisonville.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Roy Conley officiating. Burial will be held at Hanson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. until the service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made in James’ memory to KODA at https://donatelifeky.org/financial-contributions/.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
