Lucy Dukes, 81, of Madisonville, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home.
Survivor: daughter, Judy Browning.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Bandy Funeral Home was entrusted with her care.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
