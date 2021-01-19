Kenneth Bracken Swain, 94, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at The Paragon in Madisonville.
He was born April 15, 1926, in Prentiss, to the late Royd Swain and Maud Jarnagin Swain. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Preston Swain; one son, Mark Swain; and three brothers, Roy Swain, Wendell Swain and Elvis Swain.
He was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Madisonville and was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Shriners’ and The Romeos (Retired Old Men Eating Out). He was a US Army Veteran of WWII serving in the Philippines and the South Pacific. He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, bird watching and was an avid UK fan.
Left to cherish his memory are one daughter, Kay (Gary) Sanborn, of Louisville; his beloved grandchildren, Katy Marie (Eric) Heick, of Louisville, and Colin (Rowan) Sanborn, of Lexington, and a great-granddaughter, Hazel Sanborn.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin Maples and Colin Sanborn officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Gary Sanborn, Colin Sanborn, Eric Heick, Roger Long, Doug Mings and Roy Tucker.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Madisonville. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
