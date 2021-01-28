SLAUGHTERS — James “Steve” Curneal, 69, of Slaughters, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born Oct. 31, 1951, in Madisonville to the late Lillian Curneal and James Lester Curneal. Steve was employed at Accuride as a die setter. He was of the Baptist faith and was a U.S. Army veteran serving during Vietnam. Steve enjoyed working with his tools and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Curneal; and his sisters, Renay Ramsey and Rhuda Stewart.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Donna Curneal; son Scott (Leslie) Curneal of Madisonville and Jason (Amy) Curneal of Henderson; sisters Lisa Lowe of Madisonville, Rhonda Denis of Las Vegas and Sue Jechenthal of Schererville, Indiana; grandsons Tyler Curneal, Caleb Curneal and Nate Curneal; granddaughter Ella Curneal; his dog, Sam; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Jason Curneal officiating. Military honors will be conducted at the funeral home by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Burial to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in James’s memory to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home, or you can visit www.stjude.org/donate/ to donate.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
