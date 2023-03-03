Bobby Gene Moore Sr., 81, of Madisonville, Kentucky went to be with the Lord on Wednesday March 1, 2023 at his residence in Madisonville.
He was born on June 19, 1941 in Madisonville to the late Jarvis Moore and Maggie Cotton Moore. He was also proceeded in death by two sisters, Mary Jennings and Linda Lear.
Mr. Moore worked as a mechanic at Owen Byrum Excavating. He was a member of New Good Hope Church and was a US Army veteran, where he was an Army medic. Bobby enjoyed reading and doing word search puzzles.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Bell Moore; daughter, Dorothy (Tony) Johnson of Dawson Springs, KY; two sons, Bobby Gene Moore, Jr., of Madisonville and Jason (Christy) Moore of Nortonville, KY; sister, Wilma (Harold) Stone of Earlington, KY; ten grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday March 6, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Phaup officiating. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Parish, Justin Moore, Cooper Moore, Phillip Jones, Justin Mitchell, and Tom Patterson.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
