James Morton “Mort” Breedlove, 85, of Princeton, passed on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1935, in Madisonville, to the late Blanche Phillips Breedlove and Hubert J. Breedlove. He was a self-employed contractor and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Princeton. James enjoyed traveling, fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Smothermon; brother, Bill Breedlove; and his sisters, Helen Coombs and Laura Breedlove.
Survivors include his wife, Robbie Storm Breedlove; sons, James E. “Bubby” (LeeAnn) Breedlove, of Marion, Wayne (Lisa) Breedlove, of Kuttawa, and Billy Joe Breedlove, of Eddyville; sisters, Louise Slaton of Eddyville, Lois Crawford, of Hanson, Charlotte (Doug) Martin, of Hobbs, New Mexico, Faye Bryant, of Madisonville, and Linda (Jimmy) Epley, of Hanson; brothers, Eugene (Sue) Breedlove, of Henderson, and Roger (Linda) Breedlove, of Manitou; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor John Hagan officiating. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Bubby Breedlove, Charles Breedlove, Wayne Breedlove, Jeremy Breedlove, Scott Colley and James Russell Smothermon. Honorary pallbearer is Billy Joe Breedlove.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
